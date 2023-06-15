Young broadcasters work on their craft calling Corn Belt League baseball games

OMAHA (KMTV) — While student-athletes improve their craft on the diamond this summer in Omaha, students on the other side of the fence are doing the same.

A few days a week you can catch Ryan Kelly at Seymour Smith Park working the Corn Belt league broadcasts.

"I've always watched sports on TV," said Kelly. "But never seen what's gone into it, and it's kind the technical side of it. The behind the scenes is what I like the most."

He's only a sophomore in high school but he's been broadcasting since middle school. For Corn Belt broadcasts, he's the utility player.

" I can run a camera, I can set anything up," Kelly said. "I can tech, run all our graphics, stats stuff like that, be our director as well."

This is the third year the league has shown live games on YouTube. They're up to 14 kids learning the ropes of cameras, graphics and more.

"It's amazing to watch them," said league director of operations Joe Siwa. "They come in here, nervous, kind of feeling it out. Now they're just turning into professionals and it's awesome to see."

Just like in baseball in broadcasting practice makes perfect gaining confidence early to get ahead later.

"More than likely possibility I'll end up in it (broacasting)," said Kelly. "But you never know what's gonna come down the road."