Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film will have bonus songs when it streams in December

Swifties following Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour this year can’t get enough of their favorite diva. From which of her stunning outfits she wore to what secret songs she performed each night, fans are still riding high in the wake of the epic event.

Now, just in time for Swift’s birthday on Dec. 13 (she’ll be turning 34), the “Gorgeous” singer is giving her fans two gifts: the ability to stream the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie at home and bonus footage not shown in the theaters!

She shared the exciting news on social media.

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13,” Swift shared.

It’s been quite the year for Swift. Her Eras Tour just wrapped up in South America and helped her reach billionaire status in 2023; Forbes estimates the tour has brought in $780 million in ticket sales alone.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie came out in October, giving fans who couldn’t go to one of the sold-out shows a chance to experience it on the big screen. As of Nov. 27, ticket sales for the film have reached almost $250 million worldwide.

There’s also the whole “Taylor’s got a new boyfriend” mania happening worldwide as she and her new beau, Travis Kelce of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, are being seen in public together, including at Kelce’s games and Swift’s concerts.

Clearly, Swift’s 33rd year was remarkable. What does she have in store for her 34th in 2024? Well, to start with, her tour heads to Asia, Europe and other overseas destinations in 2024.

In the meantime, fans can start streaming the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie in just over two weeks. It’s slated to stream on Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube.

Let the countdown begin!

