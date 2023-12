The 1st holiday shipping deadline is approaching

People who want to make sure packages get to their intended destination by Christmas will want to get those items shipped soon!

The first holiday shipping deadline from the U.S. Postal Service is Saturday, Dec. 16. It is the last day to send First-Class Mail, including holiday holiday cards, if you want them to arrive by Christmas. The postal service says Dec. 16 is also the deadline for Ground Advantage shipping if customers want to make sure the package arrives by Christmas.

More USPS holiday shipping deadlines

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18 for the lower 48 states (the deadline for this service is two days earlier for Alaska and Hawaii)

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx holiday shipping deadlines

Ground shipping deadlines:

5-day shipping: Friday, Dec. 15

4-day shipping: Monday, Dec. 18

3-day shipping: Tuesday, Dec. 19

2-day shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 20

1-day shipping: Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx Express Service deadlines:

Dates range from Tuesday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 22, depending on your express service. Get full details at the FedEx Holiday online guide.

UPS holiday shipping deadlines

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Final day for UPS 3-Day Select packages for delivery by Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Final day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air Packages for Dec. 22 arrival

Thursday, Dec. 21: Final day to choose UPS Next Day Air Packages for Dec. 22 delivery

Saturday, Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air packages picked up this day will not arrive until Dec. 26

Dec. 24 and Dec. 25: Only UPS Express Critical Service may be available

