This Fruit Roll-Up ice cream hack is going viral

If you’re a regular TikTok user, you’ve likely seen the Fruit Roll-Up ice cream hack that’s quickly gone viral. If you haven’t, it’s pretty simple: wrap some ice cream in a Fruit Roll-Up and take a bite.

Adding ice cream to the chewy fruit snack makes the Fruit Roll-Up crunchy, but not too hard to bite, for a cold and refreshing treat. The original video appears to be from TikTok user Golnar Ghavani. As with any TikTok trend that takes on its own life, though, there are now multiple variations and flavor combinations.

While you can use any ice cream brand and flavor you’d like, the original TikTok video uses Breyers Mango ice cream and a strawberry fruit roll-up. She also spreads the ice cream out and rolls it all up like a burrito.

You can see @golisdream’s video below for more instructions on how to create the treat:

Other TikTok videos show you can put a scoop in the middle and form it into more of a ball. In this one, user @allusakura places a round mochi ice cream dessert inside.

You can freeze the Fruit Roll-Up after putting the ice cream inside or just eat it right away. Either way, it still has crunch, as the ice cream immediately freezes the Fruit Roll-Up.

In another variation, you skip the ice cream altogether: Simply freeze the Fruit Roll-Up then eat it. That method has been a bit controversial, however. Some videos appear to show people eating them right from the freezer without removing the inner plastic wrap.

While it’s not clear why the Fruit Roll-Ups in some videos, like this one from TikTok user @hollyberry09, don’t have plastic wrap on them, you can rest assured that if you choose to freeze them without adding ice cream, you’ll know if they’re wrapped in plastic before taking a bite.

Fruit Roll-Ups explained this when it responded with its own TikTok video stitching @hollyberry09, showing how the plastic doesn’t freeze.

Fruit Roll-Ups come in a handful of flavors from Jolly Rancher to Tropical Tie-Dye, Blastin’ Berry Hot Colors and even Sour. You don’t need us to tell you how many ice cream flavors are also out there, so the combinations you can come up with are practically endless.

Will you be trying this TikTok hack?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.