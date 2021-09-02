Husker gameday traffic tips from NDOT; beware of construction zones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) released traffic tips for Husker fans planning on attending the game on Saturday.

The department reminds drivers that traffic on I-80 and other highways around Lincoln increases by almost 30% when there's a home game. Prepare for traffic slowdowns before and after the event.

Drivers and fans may want to take note of construction zones on routes typically used to reach Memorial Stadium.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

NDOT

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 both before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending some extra time in Lincoln may allow traffic to clear.

Areas to avoid in Lincoln due to construction:



West O Street from Sun Valley Boulevard and 1st Street

US-77 south of Lincoln in the Saltillo Road area (South Beltway)

27th Street exits off I-80

NDOT

Check 511.nebraska.gov for real-time traffic information

