Husker gameday traffic tips from NDOT for Saturday's game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) released traffic tips for Husker fans planning on driving to and from Saturday's game against Northwestern.

The department said:

NEVER drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local Law Enforcement or dial *55 for the Nebraska State Patrol.

Put your phone down and pay attention to the task at hand – driving.

Buckle up and ensure all passengers are also buckled up.

In addition, the department wants to remind people that heavy traffic is expected after the game and encouraged using NDOT's recommended routes to and from Memorial Stadium:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln. For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

The department also suggested avoiding, "Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly after the game because it may be closed to improve traffic flow as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns."

For updated information about traffic delays, NDOT said to visit its website, and follow them on Twitter.

