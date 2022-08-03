Watch Now
Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs to close temporarily for tree removal Wednesday

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A sign that reads "road closed ahead" is seen before a workzone under construction in downtown Omaha, Neb. on May 27, 2022.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 12:11:44-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department says Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs will be closed most of the day Wednesday for the removal of a tree.

Madison Avenue will have hard closures from Timbercrest Dr to E. Graham Ave.

Authorities say to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

The closure comes after a tree fell on two passing vehicles Tuesday and left two with injuries.

RELATED: Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs

