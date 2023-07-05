Sinkhole opens up on 4300 block of Mason Street Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A sinkhole opened up in the middle of Mason Street on the 4300 block. It's just around the corner from awater main break on 42nd and Marcy Streets two weeks ago.
3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe says the hole looks to be about 15 feet deep and it's right next a manhole. Neighbors first noticed the hole around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and police are blocking off the area.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.