Sinkhole opens up on 4300 block of Mason Street Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A sinkhole opened up in the middle of Mason Street on the 4300 block. It's just around the corner from awater main break on 42nd and Marcy Streets two weeks ago.

Kevin Rempe/KMTV Sinkhole on Mason Street

3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe says the hole looks to be about 15 feet deep and it's right next a manhole. Neighbors first noticed the hole around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and police are blocking off the area.

