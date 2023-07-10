'Speeding Catches Up with You': Nebraska police departments take part in national traffic enforcement campaign

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Running late, stuck in traffic or jamming out to music? These are some of the main culprits of speeding, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Speeding is common, but it can lead to deadly consequences. For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in one-third of all traffic-related deaths nationwide.

La Vista, Ralston and Fremont Police Departments teamed up with the NHTSA for the "Speeding Catches Up With You" campaign.

"It's important to know that if you want to get to where you're going in a reasonable amount of time, it's best just to go the speed limit because your chances of getting into an accident are less and you're not going to get pulled over," said Ralston Police Chief Bryan Hanson.

During the special enforcement campaign, there will be more officers patrolling the streets. Thanks to a grant provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Some people may be more prone to speeding as Fremont Police Sergeant Dominic Savio said.

"Young people, and especially motorcyclists, are especially susceptible to high speeds and represent a large demographic of speeding-related crashes," he said.

In Nebraska, speeding tickets range from $10 to $300.

"The faster you go, the less opportunity you have to avoid obstacles, avoid other cars, come to a stop and the more speed you put on with that, the less reaction time you have," said Chief Hanson.

In Ralston, speeding happens often on 72nd and 84th Streets. In Fremont, Sergeant Savio said he notices speeders in residential areas coming off the highway.

"Really anything that comes off of Highway 275 is a pretty considerable slowdown. When you come into town, a lot of people come off the ramps and usually pick it back up because, quite frankly, they're just so used to driving the highway speeds," he said.

In 2021 alone, more than 12,000 people were killed in speed-related crashes.

The NHTSA said it's important to remember that speed limits aren't a suggestion but a law.

