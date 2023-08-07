UPDATE: Shooter in custody following incident on I-80

UPDATE:

A shooter is in custody, according to OPD, following an incident on the interstate. A victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Monday, a naked man with a gun was reported near the 1-680/I-80 exchange as well as a gunshot victim. Omaha police will provide more details to the press Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Situation is secure. No threat to the public. There may be traffic restrictions in the area while officers sort out exactly what happened. #OPD https://t.co/pfYcR2KJh1 — Capt. Jay Leavitt (@OPDCaptLeavitt) August 7, 2023

PREVIOUS:

There is a heavy traffic jam, due to law enforcement activity, between Exit 445: I-L-Q Streets; West Center Road and Exit 446: I-680.

🚨🚨 Avoid I 680 to I 80 East. Man Hunt, shooting and traffic crash in the area. Please use an alternate route if possible. — NSP Trooper Bell (@NSP_TrooperBell) August 7, 2023

Troopers are assisting @OmahaPolice with a situation on Interstate 680 to eastbound I-80. We currently have the outside right lane closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/O0RUkpLar7 — NSP Troop A Day Shift (@NSP_TroopA) August 7, 2023

