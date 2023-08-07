Watch Now
UPDATE: Shooter in custody following incident on I-80

Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 13:49:34-04

UPDATE:
A shooter is in custody, according to OPD, following an incident on the interstate. A victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Monday, a naked man with a gun was reported near the 1-680/I-80 exchange as well as a gunshot victim. Omaha police will provide more details to the press Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS:
There is a heavy traffic jam, due to law enforcement activity, between Exit 445: I-L-Q Streets; West Center Road and Exit 446: I-680.

