Watch
Traffic

Actions

Wreck on I-480 and Martha, lanes blocked

items.[0].image.alt
NDOT
I-480 and Martha Street
NDOTMartha.jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 17:35:57-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is warning motorists to avoid the freeway in Omaha on I-480 southbound, just south of Martha Street. Three lanes of traffic are blocked due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

A KMTV 3 News Now crew is on the scene and we will provide updates.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make-a-wish radiothon