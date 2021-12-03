Wreck on I-480 and Martha, lanes blocked

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is warning motorists to avoid the freeway in Omaha on I-480 southbound, just south of Martha Street. Three lanes of traffic are blocked due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

A KMTV 3 News Now crew is on the scene and we will provide updates.

I-480 now closed; Traffic must exit @ Martha. Avoid area. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/ONObM50gm8 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 3, 2021

