Several injured in 'targeted terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado, authorites say

The FBI is investigating what it describes as a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the department began receiving calls just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a man with a weapon setting people on fire outside the county courthouse.

Redfearn said officers responded quickly and found several individuals with burn injuries ranging from minor to very serious.

The suspect, described as an adult male, was identified by witnesses and taken into custody. He was also injured and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

"This act is unacceptable," Redfearn said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Investigators are looking into whether a pro-Israel group holding a demonstration in the area may have been targeted. The incident happened at the same time a "Run for Their Lives" event was taking place, which advocates for the release of the hostages held by Hamas.

“My thoughts are with those injured and impacted by today’s attack against a group that meets weekly on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall to call for the release of the hostages in Gaza," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. "From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted."

While the FBI has called the incident a "targeted terror attack," Redfearn said it is too early to speculate on a motive.

