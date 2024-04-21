Watch bear cubs practice climbing on gondola lift tower in Colorado

An adorable video shows two bear cubs climbing a gondola tower at Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado on Friday.

The baby bears were practicing their climbing skills using the lift tower of Wild Blue Gondola before mama bear seemed to have enough and made them climb back down.

You can see the cubs climb up the tower and safely back down in the nearly three-minute clip.

The video below is courtesy of Sharon Spiegel and shared with Scripps News Denver by Steamboat Radio on their Facebook page:

In the video, guests are absolutely astounded by how effortlessly these bears scale the structure with their claws.

"I did not think they would do that," you hear a person say, while another adds, "This is insane!"

Suddenly, a voice comes over the intercom, possibly from security or management, announcing "The bears are climbing the tower," followed by another voice encouraging, "you better be taking videos."

And captured the moment they did, and we couldn't be more thankful for it!

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison at Scripps News Denver.

