2024 Begins on a Calm Note Weatherwise

No Precipitation until the weekend
2024 Starting off Quiet
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 17:54:04-05

We started the new year on a chilly note with a low of 17, but highs for Monday should reach the mid 30s with lots of sunshine.

We get cold again overnight with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Tuesday looks to be the "warmest" day of the week with highs in the upper 30s, a few spots south of I-80 could push into the 40s.

A cold front passes through Tuesday night, bringing more clouds and colder weather for Wednesday, highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s.

More clouds move in on Thursday, highs reach the mid 30s. It's a similar story on Friday.

A more active weather pattern could begin as early as this coming weekend, which might bring an increase in rain and/or snow chances for Omaha, stay tuned.

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 20

TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Above Average
High: 39

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Colder
High: 32

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 34

