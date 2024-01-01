2024 Begins on a Calm Note Weatherwise

We started the new year on a chilly note with a low of 17, but highs for Monday should reach the mid 30s with lots of sunshine.

We get cold again overnight with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Tuesday looks to be the "warmest" day of the week with highs in the upper 30s, a few spots south of I-80 could push into the 40s.

A cold front passes through Tuesday night, bringing more clouds and colder weather for Wednesday, highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s.

More clouds move in on Thursday, highs reach the mid 30s. It's a similar story on Friday.

A more active weather pattern could begin as early as this coming weekend, which might bring an increase in rain and/or snow chances for Omaha, stay tuned.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 39

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 32

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 34

