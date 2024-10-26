A big warm-up, high wind, and some storms in the forecast for next week

After falling to 30 this morning, we remained cool through the day only reaching into the low 60s for highs. Grab a jacket this evening as we get chilly. Overnight, we fall into the upper 30s for the morning low.

With our wind increasing (20-25 mph) out of the south, it begins to blow in warmer weather on Sunday. Sunday's highs will be near 70 with lots of sunshine.

The wind really gets going on Monday (30-35 mph) which helps us warm to near 80. However, expect lots of clouds during the day, but no rain.

The wind continues into the night, preventing us from dropping too much overnight. With a low of 66 forecasted, it could be the warmest overnight low on record in Omaha for that day, the previous record being 63 in 1927.

We probably won't break record highs on Tuesday (90, set in 1937), but we won't be far from it with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday gets very windy with some gusts over 40-45 mph. This will lead to a high fire danger, so avoid any outdoor burning, the same goes for Monday.

A cold front comes through, bringing a broken line of showers and storms early Wednesday morning. Not everyone will see rain, and for those that do it won't amount to much (under 0.25"). Most of it should be to our east by noon on Wednesday.

While some may not see rain, we all experience the cooldown on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and lows dropping into the low 30s.

The cooler weather sticks around into the weekend. Some rain chances may return by next weekend as well.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 70

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Windy

High: 82

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Warm

Windy

High: 85

