A Blizzard in Nebraska & Iowa Midweek, here's what you need to know

The wind quickly lightens up this evening, lowering the fire danger. We will drop into the low 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks nice! The wind will be lighter, and it won't be as warm. While some spots in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri could hit 80 again, we will be in the mid 70s around the Omaha metro. Neighborhoods farther northwest in northeast Nebraska will be in the 60s.

Tuesday night, a few hit and miss storms will start to pop up. Most of these should stay below severe levels, but a couple of the stronger ones could bring a little hail and some extra wind. Rain will continue to be possible into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning, the rain will change into snow from west to east. This likely happens in Omaha around the morning commute... right before or right after the commute will obviously make a big difference. The wind quickly picks up by late morning, reaching 55-65 mph through the afternoon. As the snow continues to fall in the second half of the day, near whiteout conditions are expected at times, making for nearly impossible travel. The snow could continue into the evening commute before ending afterward.

There will be a sharp cutoff of who sees a few inches of snow and who sees very little snow stick to the ground. Right now, we think Omaha and cities north and west have the best chance to see 2-5 inches of snow by Wednesday night. Just southeast of Omaha, we have 0-2 inches. We'll keep you updated on where this line of snow vs. no snow is as it wiggles around. With temperatures near 40 on Wednesday, the snow will be wet and good for making snowmen and snowballs.

Spring officially starts on Thursday! It will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 50 and lighter wind.

Friday will be in the upper 50s with a lot more clouds and a couple of spotty showers, but most of us will be dry.

We get some sunshine to mix in with the clouds on Saturday with highs staying in the upper 50s.

Sunday brings another small chance for light rain in the upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Average

Low: 43

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Likely

Very Windy

High: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Melting Snow

High: 50

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

