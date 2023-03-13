A Brief, Drastic Warm-Up

Grab those coats! It's a chilly start to the morning with wind chills in the single digits for many.

Our below-average stretch continues on Monday with highs capping off in the low 30s. Two great things to note about today, the wind will be light and the sunshine will be more plentiful than our previous gloomy weather.

The winds shift out of the south on Tuesday. This brings us the fuel we need to warm up. Highs are closer to average with upper 40s finally making a comeback. Throughout the day, the winds will gradually increase, so it will be a bit breezy in the afternoon to evening.

Wednesday is by far the warmest day of the week! A lot of places reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon. These nice and spring-like temperatures are accompanied by partly cloudy skies and strong winds. 35-40 mph gusts are expected.

Our next system rears its head by early Thursday. It looks to start off as scattered rain showers in the first half of the day, before seeing the transition to snow in the evening hours. As this system is far out, it's too early to talk about snow accumulations and other firm details. What we do know is the winds will be gusting up to 40 mph and temperatures plummet after dark.

St. Patrick's Day brings a small chance for a few flakes to still be flying around in the morning hours. While, the afternoon brings partly cloudy skies. It will be cold with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Winds still gusting near 40 mph. Start planning ahead to keep your layers handy if you have evening plans on Friday.

The wind starts to lighten on Saturday, but it won't be a huge difference. We'll have gusts up to 30 mph, capping our highs around 30°.

