A chilly night tonight, but warmer weather returns next week

After some morning clouds, the sun has arrived for our Saturday! It helped temperatures some, but we only made it into the upper 40s for afternoon nights. Prepare for some chilly weather tomorrow morning as we drop into the 20s.

Despite this cold start, Sunday's highs will be warmer than Saturday, into the upper 50s, with plenty of sun.

We'll stay in the 50s on Monday, but a cool front may keep temperatures down a couple of degrees. The sun will remain through the workweek, too.

A few more clouds arrive on Tuesday, but we stay dry. With a 20-30 mph wind from the south helping us warm, highs for the day reach 60 degrees, beginning an unbroken streak of 60s that lasts through the rest of the week.

A few of us may get wet Wednesday with some rain, but a lot of us stay dry. Highs for Wednesday reach the upper 60s.

Another chance for rain is possible Thursday, but again, many stay dry. Highs remain in the upper 60s.

We keep the warm weather into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 51

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer & Breezy

High: 60

