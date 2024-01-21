A Cloudy, but Warmer Week is Ahead

The strong winds this afternoon continue to bring in some much warmer air compared to where we have been recently. Temperatures will hold in the mid 20s through the evening and overnight. By the morning commute on Monday, temperatures will be close to 30.

On Monday morning, the temperature will rise above freezing for the first time since 1 am on January 9th, a run of over 300 hours. Highs on Monday will make it to the mid 30s with lots of clouds.

By Monday night, some rain will move southeast of Omaha, clipping southeast NE, southwest IA, and northwest MO. Some of this rain might mix with sleet or snow before it pulls away by the Tuesday AM commute. Most of this should stay southeast of Omaha, but if your commute takes you that way there could be some slick spots. The rest of Tuesday looks dry but cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday could be a better chance for some rain showers to impact more communities, but a lot of us stay dry Wednesday into Thursday. Due to temperatures above freezing, any precipitation that falls on Wednesday will be rain. Highs hold in the mid 30s on both days.

We keep these static temperatures with clouds going through the end of the week into the weekend. Expect a slow snowmelt, meaning any issues concerning flooding or ice jams look low at this time.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 23

MONDAY

Cloudy

Above Average

High: 35

TUESDAY

Cloudy

AM Mix SE

High: 33

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 36

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.