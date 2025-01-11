A cooldown comes tomorrow, starting the week in the single-digits

A few rain showers or snowflakes are possible this evening, but many neighborhoods should remain dry. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 30s.

A cooldown begins tonight as a cold front moves through. The "high" for Sunday will be at midnight in the 30s, and we drop throughout the day. We will be in the 20s for Sunday morning, and by the afternoon we will fall into the teens. By Monday morning, we head out the door in the single digits. Sunday will be breezy too with gusts up to 30 mph.

The colder air settles in Monday. Highs will only be in the low 20s, but at least we'll see a lot more sunshine after the gloomy weekend. Some of our morning temperatures will dip into the upper single digits.

We stay cold Tuesday with low 20s with a mix of sun and clouds, a few snowflakes are possible, but many stay dry.

We start to warm up midweek! We get back to average, in the low 30s, on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks even warmer! We keep the sunshine and warm up into the low to mid 40s.

The milder stretch of weather will not last long. After another day in the 40s on Friday, we'll drop into the 20s/30s for next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Flurries

AM Low: 28

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

PM High: 19

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 21

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some Flurries

High: 22

