A Few Comfortable Summer Days Ahead

We continue to dodge some light rain this evening which should end by the overnight hours. If you have any plans this evening, bring the umbrella in case you get underneath one of these showers.

By Sunday morning, the rain is gone and we wake up to temperatures in the 60s with sunshine. The sunshine helps us warm quickly through the day, reaching a high of 82 by the afternoon. Adding to the comfortable weather, the humidity will not be present.

Monday is much of the same, if a touch cooler near 80.

Tuesday starts a slow warming trend with highs into the low 80s. The humidity begins to creep up too, but it won't be too noticeable. Tuesday afternoon could bring the chance of a storm or two, but most of us stay dry.

Wednesday sees the first blast of summer warmth to the Omaha area. Highs on Wednesday are expected to reach 90, which will be the first time this year Omaha hits 90 if the forecast holds. The humidity is back too, making it feel like the low to mid 90s on Wednesday.

Thursday is the peak of next week's warmth with a high in the low 90s. There is also a chance for a few spotty storms, but most stay dry.

Friday is opening day for CWS, and it comes with highs in the upper 80s with some humidity. As well, a few spotty storms could be around for us to dodge, but as of now most of us stay dry.

Saturday could be our best chance of storms next week, but even then it looks scattered.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 58

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 82

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Little More Humid

High: 83

