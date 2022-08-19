Cooler Into The Weekend

Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. We'll continue dodging a handful of spotty showers and storms for the afternoon and evening, but most spots stay dry. A couple storms could be stronger south and east of Omaha.

We're dry overnight as we cool off into the mid 60s.

Saturday starts with a lot of clouds, but the sunshine comes out for the afternoon. A couple isolated and light showers are possible, but plan on staying dry. We stay cool, near 80 for a high.

The sunshine is back in full force Sunday, warming us back into the mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue early in the next workweek with mostly sunny and dry skies both Monday and Tuesday.

We push into the upper 80s for the middle of the week with a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine.

For now, we'll put a small chance for rain on Thursday, but it doesn't look too promising right now.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Early

Low: 64

SATURDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Light Rain

High: 80

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warming Up

High: 84

