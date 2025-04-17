A few spotty and severe storms are possible late Thursday

This afternoon will be warm and breezy, even with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s in Omaha, but southeast Nebraska likely reaches the mid 80s. Northeast Nebraska will only make it into the 70s before a cold front moves in from the northwest.

The cold front will fire off a few spotty storms as early as 5 p.m. in northeast Nebraska. The hit and miss storms will then push southeast ahead of the cold front. While a lot of neighborhoods get completely missed by the storms, the storms could easily reach severe levels. Our biggest concern will be extra large hail of 2-3 inches in the strongest storms. A couple areas of damaging wind and a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out. The storms should be out of our area by 10 tonight.

Behind the cold front, it will be cooler Friday. We start the day in the upper 40s, but we only warm into the upper 50s in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy as the cooler weather blows in.

Saturday will be near 60 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered rain will be around throughout most of Easter, so have backup indoor plans for any of your holiday celebrations. This will keep us in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 70. A few spotty showers will try to reach us Monday night, but it looks like most of us will be dry.

Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds, and we stay in the 70s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Late

Breezy

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Early

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 58

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 60

