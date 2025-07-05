A few storms this evening, drier on Sunday

A few spotty storms are developing over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this afternoon. Not everybody will see a storm, but those that do it could bring heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds. These will not last long, but head indoors if one hits your neighborhood.
The storms move out tonight and we cool to the upper 60s.
We look dry on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.
Much of next week will see similar temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. The humidity will also be a constant factor too, making it feel like the 90s. The bigger changes this week come with some thunderstorm chances.
Scattered storms could develop on Monday afternoon, and Tuesday's storms look to increase in coverage.
We dry out Wednesday, but storm chances return Thursday & Friday.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Drier
Low: 69
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Drier, Less Humid
High: 87
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
High: 87
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Rain and Storms
High: 86
