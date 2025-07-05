A few storms this evening, drier on Sunday

A few spotty storms are developing over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this afternoon. Not everybody will see a storm, but those that do it could bring heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds. These will not last long, but head indoors if one hits your neighborhood.

The storms move out tonight and we cool to the upper 60s.

We look dry on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Much of next week will see similar temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. The humidity will also be a constant factor too, making it feel like the 90s. The bigger changes this week come with some thunderstorm chances.

Scattered storms could develop on Monday afternoon, and Tuesday's storms look to increase in coverage.

We dry out Wednesday, but storm chances return Thursday & Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Drier

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Drier, Less Humid

High: 87

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 87

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 86

