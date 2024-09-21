A few storms tonight, and more widespread rain overnight into Sunday morning

A cold front is moving through the region this evening. Ahead of this front, a few thunderstorms are possible south of I-80 this evening. A few of these storms could be strong with hail or gusty winds. North of I-80, your Saturday evening should be mainly dry.

Overnight, more widespread rain and a few thunder rumbles move in and last until mid-day Sunday. Most of us should see rain at some point, except northeast Nebraska. More steady rain chances are looking to be along and south of I-80. Rainfall totals range from less than 1/2 inch north of I-80 to 1-2" south of I-80.

The rain begins to break apart Sunday night, but a few spotty showers could still be around Monday morning. Beside the rain, it will be a much cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll see some sunshine start to come out Monday afternoon with low humidity and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

It only gets a little warmer Tuesday, into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We stay mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with both afternoons in the mid to upper 70s.

More rain chances are possible Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Breezy

High: 67

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 70

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 74

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.