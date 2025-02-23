A foretaste of Spring this week as highs reach the 60s on several days

Our warm-up has arrived as temperatures peaked in the mid 50s in Omaha, and even near 60 in Lincoln. This will be the first of many days with high temperatures in the 50s or greater for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa!

Overnight, we drop into the 30s to start the workweek. Monday will be warm with a high near 60.

We get even warmer on Tuesday with highs into the low 60s! The day starts sunny, but clouds move in by the evening. The clouds would come with some scattered rain showers Tuesday night (keyword: rain), but they won't be for everyone. We dry out by Wednesday morning.

It's cooler on Wednesday, but still in the 50s. The breeze kicks up too.

The mid 50s stay around for Thursday, while we rise back into the mid 60s on Friday before another small cooldown comes by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 31

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 55

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Rain Late

High: 63

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Ends Early

High: 54

