A foretaste of Spring this week as highs reach the 60s on several days

Our warm-up has arrived as temperatures peaked in the mid 50s in Omaha, and even near 60 in Lincoln. This will be the first of many days with high temperatures in the 50s or greater for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa!
Overnight, we drop into the 30s to start the workweek. Monday will be warm with a high near 60.
We get even warmer on Tuesday with highs into the low 60s! The day starts sunny, but clouds move in by the evening. The clouds would come with some scattered rain showers Tuesday night (keyword: rain), but they won't be for everyone. We dry out by Wednesday morning.
It's cooler on Wednesday, but still in the 50s. The breeze kicks up too.
The mid 50s stay around for Thursday, while we rise back into the mid 60s on Friday before another small cooldown comes by the weekend.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Not as Cold
Low: 31
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 55
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Spotty Rain Late
High: 63
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Rain Ends Early
High: 54
