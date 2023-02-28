A Little Cooler Midweek

Today will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Cities along and north of I-80 will also have to dodge some very light pockets of snow and rain from the morning to the early afternoon. By the end of the day, we will try to squeeze out some sunshine.

Skies continue to clear overnight as we drop to about 30 degrees for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts with a lot of sunshine, but clouds push back in during the second half of the day with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be cooler with a lot of clouds and highs in the upper 30s. A storm system will bring widespread rain and snow to Kansas and Missouri, some of which will try to clip southern Nebraska and northwest Missouri. For now, Omaha probably stays dry, but if the system shifts farther north, it could bring in some wet weather for the metro.

Then, we warm up nicely into the weekend! Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

The warm-up continues to end the weekend with low 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Snow

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

High: 48

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow South

High: 39

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.