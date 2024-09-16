A lot of small rain chances for the workweek

We stay warm and muggy today with highs in the upper 80s. The wind will pick up a little this afternoon, around 10-20 mph, making it feel a little better.

We stay dry tonight, but as we head into Tuesday morning, a few spotty showers will pop up as we cool off into the upper 60s.

While there will be a couple isolated showers and storms around the area Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, most of us will stay dry. It also gets a little breezy at times. There will be a mix of sun and clouds as we warm up into the upper 80s.

Wednesday brings a little better chance for rain, but it will likely only be for about 1/3 of the area. There will be some hit and miss showers and storms moving east into eastern Nebraska around the morning commute. As they push farther east towards the Missouri River, they will begin to break apart, and most of them likely don't make it into western Iowa. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

The chance of an isolated shower hitting your neighborhood gets even smaller again Thursday. We'll be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will be partly cloudy with upper 80s. Like Thursday, there could be a couple isolated pockets of rain around, but plan on staying dry.

Showers and storms will finally become more widespread, but the best chance for rain lines up over your weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. This will keep us mostly cloudy and cooler. Saturday will be in the upper 70s, followed by mid 70s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 87

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 86

