A Significant Cool Down

Clouds will be more prominent over our skies this Wednesday. They'll give way to some scattered showers and storms in the second half of the day. While anyone could see the rain, the best chance is along and south of I-80. It will also be a lot cooler with temperatures barely reaching into the 70° range. That's nearly a 30 degree difference in between yesterday and today.

Fall officially starts Thursday, and our temperatures will be below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with more clouds than sunshine and very low humidity. There's a small chance that some of those clouds could bring hit and miss showers.

Friday starts with numerous showers across the region. We stay cool in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

The sunshine returns for the weekend, warming us back up closer to average for early fall. Saturday will be near 80, followed by mid 70s on Sunday. Even with the warmer weather, the humidity stays low.

We then cool into the low 70s Monday with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain & Storms

Breezy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain South

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Start To Fall

High: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 65

