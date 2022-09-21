A Significant Cool Down

Clouds will be more prominent over our skies this Wednesday. They'll give way to some scattered showers and storms in the second half of the day. While anyone could see the rain, the best chance is along and south of I-80. It will also be a lot cooler with temperatures barely reaching into the 70° range. That's nearly a 30 degree difference in between yesterday and today.
Fall officially starts Thursday, and our temperatures will be below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with more clouds than sunshine and very low humidity. There's a small chance that some of those clouds could bring hit and miss showers.
Friday starts with numerous showers across the region. We stay cool in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
The sunshine returns for the weekend, warming us back up closer to average for early fall. Saturday will be near 80, followed by mid 70s on Sunday. Even with the warmer weather, the humidity stays low.
We then cool into the low 70s Monday with mostly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain & Storms
Breezy
High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Rain South
Low: 51
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
Start To Fall
High: 66
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Showers
High: 65
