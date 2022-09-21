Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A Significant Cool Down

Rain chances Wednesday and Friday
Cooler weather with rain showers.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 06:07:43-04

Clouds will be more prominent over our skies this Wednesday. They'll give way to some scattered showers and storms in the second half of the day. While anyone could see the rain, the best chance is along and south of I-80. It will also be a lot cooler with temperatures barely reaching into the 70° range. That's nearly a 30 degree difference in between yesterday and today.

Fall officially starts Thursday, and our temperatures will be below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with more clouds than sunshine and very low humidity. There's a small chance that some of those clouds could bring hit and miss showers.

Friday starts with numerous showers across the region. We stay cool in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

The sunshine returns for the weekend, warming us back up closer to average for early fall. Saturday will be near 80, followed by mid 70s on Sunday. Even with the warmer weather, the humidity stays low.

We then cool into the low 70s Monday with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain & Storms
Breezy
High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Rain South
Low: 51

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
Start To Fall
High: 66

FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Showers
High: 65

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018