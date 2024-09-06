A taste of fall this weekend, but summer is not ready to go just yet

You might want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning with our temperatures in the mid 50s.

Friday will be a sunny and cooler day with highs in the mid 70s. You may want a jacket for Friday night football games, as temperatures will be in the upper 60s at kick-off, and in the low 60s by the 4th quarter.

For the second weekend in a row, Omaha will likely dip into the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks great with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. By kickoff at Memorial Stadium, it will still be in the mid 70s in Lincoln... then cooling off into the mid 60s as the game ends.

After a cool start to Sunday, we start to warm up again. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine to finish off the weekend.

We jump into the upper 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

The rest of next week looks warm and breezy, in the upper 80s with sunshine, and very little chance for rain until possibly late in the week into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 74

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 87

