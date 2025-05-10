A taste of summer for Mother's Day and beyond

If you are heading outdoors for any events this evening, it should be great weather-wise! Overnight, we drop into the middle 50s, a comfortable start to our Sunday.

Mother's Day will be similar to today with hot weather and sunshine, though it will be breezy. Highs reach the upper 80s, with some neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska hitting 90.

The sunshine and summer-like weather continues into early next week with upper 80s for highs. There will be a bit of a breeze, but it won't be too windy.

If we do not hit 90 before then, Omaha likely hits the first 90 on Wednesday with a little extra wind. A "cold front" will pass through Wednesday night, bringing enough energy for a few storms. Most will be dry, and the storms will be gone by Thursday morning.

It will be windy and a touch lower temperatures Thursday, with mid 80s.

By the weekend, a small storm chance returns with highs falling into the 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 88

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 86

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 88

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

