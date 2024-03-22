After a Rainy End to the Weekend, Snow Still Looks Likely

After a wet start to our Friday, we should see some sunshine come out this afternoon. It will be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Clouds start to move back in overnight and could give way to some flurries Saturday morning. It will be cold, with everyone dropping into the 20s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, and colder, in the low 40s. Most of the day will be dry, but we may have to dodge a few spotty showers at night.

Widespread rain moves in Sunday morning. There could be some wet snow mixed in at first, but play on just rain at times the rest of the day. It will also be windy and warmer with highs in the low 50s.

The rain continues Sunday night and into Monday morning, followed by more rain at times Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s, but colder air blows in late in the day, changing the rain to snow Monday night. Some of us could pick up an inch or two of snow be the time it ends Tuesday morning, with accumulations most likely west and north of Omaha.

Tuesday will be cold and breezy with highs only in the upper 30s.

Wednesday starts in the teens, but we rebound into the upper 40s for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We keep warming up Thursday into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 23

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 43

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wet & Windy

High: 51

