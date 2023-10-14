Another Cloudy And Cool Day

Saturday evening looks dreary as clouds, cool air, and rain continue through the rest of the evening. If you have any plans tonight, bring the umbrellas and jackets. Lows tonight fall into the mid 40s.

Clouds and occasional rain showers return on Sunday, but we might see some sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The sunshine is back on Monday as we warm to around 60.

Tuesday we continue to warm with highs into the upper 60s.

On Wednesday a cold front might try to produce a few showers, but most stay dry. Highs on Wednesday vary depending on the cold front timing, but as of now expect highs in the upper 60s for Omaha.

After briefly dropping in temperatures on Thursday down to the low 60s, we start the weekend back into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

High: 54

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.