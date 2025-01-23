Another cold day today, but some warmer weather is on the horizon

We are back in the single digits this morning with wind chills between -15 and -5. A few slick spots are possible on some neighborhood streets due to the trace of snow Omaha saw last night.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun on Thursday, and it's back to the cold weather. Highs will only reach the low 20s and winds should be slightly less breezy.

After a one-day shot of colder weather, Friday brings us back to the upper 30s to near 40. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy day too.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with breezy winds, but we keep highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be a touch cooler with low 30s and a little more sunshine.

Next week is trending sunny and warmer, with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 22

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 7

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 40

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 37

