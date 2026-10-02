Another cool Friday night, great weekend weather!

3 Things to Know



Dry pattern for the next week

Several nights in the 40s this weekend

A warm-up next week, no frost

Forecast

It will be a cooler evening around Omaha, so if you have evening plans for football or patios, bring a jacket as it may be chilly! Evening temps will dip in the upper 50 by 8-9 PM, cooling in the mid to upper 40s by Saturday morning.

We'll see lots of sunshine on Saturday, and it may be a little warmer out, too. Not by much though with highs in the low to mid 70s and breezy southeast winds.

The Husker's play on Saturday afternoon. Tailgate and game-time weather is looking great! In the mid 70s with sunshine, and upper 60s by 4th quarter. Could be jacket weather by then.

A weak cool front will slip through the region Saturday night, and so Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but just as sunny, near 70 degrees.

There may be one or two areas in the upper 30s late Sunday night, but the majority of the Omaha region will be in the mid 40s by Monday morning. This will be our coldest night over the next week as warmer air flows back into the region. Because of this, frost DOES NOT appear likely until after October 10-13th.

Next week will be a dry one with temps in the 70s every day of the week, and nightly temps in the 50s. The next best chance for rain will likely not be until after next weekend, about 10 days from now.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Cool

Low: 48

Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & mild

High: 72

Wind: SE 10-15

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