Southwest Iowa legislative candidates address water quality, healthcare and education at Council Bluffs forum

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Water quality, health care and education were among the major topics discussed Thursday night as southwest Iowa candidates seeking seats in the Iowa Legislature participated in a public forum in Council Bluffs.

The nonpartisan candidate forum was hosted by the American Association of University Women and Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County. Organizers said 12 candidates were invited to participate, but six attended.

"What are your plans to address the highly contaminated water in Iowa?" asked Shawna Anderson, a member of Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, who is also running for a seat on the board of supervisors.

Candidates addressed concerns about water pollution and its possible connection to the state's cancer rates.

"The important thing to remember is this is not just an agricultural issue, this is not just a farmer issue," said Benjamin Schauer, Democratic candidate for House District 15. "This is a bigger issue that we've allowed to go for a very long time."

"Incentivize meaningful best practices for reducing runoff. Focus on soil improvement strategies," Bill Owens, Democratic candidate for House District 11, said.

Healthcare also emerged as a major concern for attendees, particularly the continued loss of rural health care providers and Iowa's privatized Medicaid management system.

Benjamin Larson, Democratic candidate for House District 19: "I feel that Iowa needs to be one of the first states that actually goes after private health insurance."

Jack Goodman, Democratic candidate for House District 16: "I would like to see some kind of public option in Iowa — something that people can actually afford to pay for."

Education issues also generated significant discussion, including Iowa's Education Savings Account program, commonly known as school vouchers, and the state's educational performance rankings.

Marilyn Mentzer, an independent candidate for House District 15, cited her personal experience: "I am obviously an advocate for school choice for that reason — because my son would not have thrived."

Incumbent Rep. Brent Siegrist, Republican candidate for House District 19: "I led the fight against ESAs. I led the fight against school vouchers and the governor still doesn't like me because of it."

The forum lasted two hours and covered other topics including gender pay equity, childcare, voting rights, and minimum wage. Election Day is Nov. 3.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.