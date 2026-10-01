Omaha marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month as survivors and advocates share stories of hope and strength

OMAHA, Neb. — Four of Omaha's 10 homicides this year were domestic-violence related, according to the Omaha Police Department.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to remember that behind every statistic is a person, a family, and a life forever changed.

Data from the National Violent Death Reporting System suggests about 1 in 5 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner. More than half of female homicide victims are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.

Mayor John Ewing Jr. says domestic violence is especially important to him. During his time in law enforcement, he worked in the Special Victims Unit and saw firsthand how deeply abuse can affect families.

Behind those numbers are survivors — people who have lived through the fear and found the strength to move forward.

Jennifer Acosta, a domestic violence survivor, described the challenges of making decisions while experiencing abuse.

"Experiencing domestic violence making a decision can feel overwhelming. Fear, financial concerns, children, housing, transportation, or isolation can make it difficult to know the next step," Acosta said.

Candias Jones, a survivor and domestic violence advocate, says when she reflects on her own experience, she doesn't want to remember only the pain. She remembers the strength she found to leave and the support she received from law enforcement, family, and friends.

Jones shared a message to anyone experiencing domestic violence.

"There's hope, that you stay encouraged, that, you know, there's someone out there, and if you need to look at me, let me be an example of what hope looks like, that you get on the other side of it? That there are people here that are rooting for you, that are supporting you, that believe you? Don't ever for isolate it. That's the worst feeling, because that's what makes you think you can't leave," Jones said.

For more resources visit the Mayor's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.