Flash flooding causes trail closures, road issues across Southwest Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Heavy rainfall led to flash flooding across parts of southwest Iowa Thursday, causing trail closures, road issues and reports of water problems in some homes.

In Council Bluffs, rising water from Mosquito Creek forced the closure of sections of a local trail as the creek spilled over its banks. Neighbors spotted flooding along the creek from Iowa Western Community College to Lewis Township.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management shared flash flood warnings along the West Nishnabotna River. Melinda Evans shared a photo of the river over its banks near Corley in Shelby County.

According to a sergeant with the Council Bluffs Police Department, the city did not experience any road closures due to flooding. However, one West End resident told KMTV he was dealing with water in his basement, likely due to the ground being saturated.

Emergency management for the county also told KMTV a mudslide along Old Lincoln Highway near Crescent was cleared by early afternoon. Despite the cleanup, a portion of Old Lincoln Highway remains closed between Mystic Lane and 185th Street.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management is asking residents who experienced property damage from the September 30–October 1 heavy rainfall and flooding to submit a damage report through the county’s website.

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