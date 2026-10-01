Heavy overnight rain turns parts of Omaha into a rescue zone, with emergency crews pulling 50 from floodwaters

OMAHA, Neb. — A night of heavy rain turned parts of Omaha into a rescue zone, sending emergency crews scrambling to pull dozens of people from flooded homes and vehicles.

Officials say there were no reported deaths or injuries following the flooding. Emergency crews received about 1,800 calls between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Some of the heaviest rescue activity happened near 62nd and J Streets.

"We did search roughly 100 to 150 homes, and we did remove 50 people by boat from that area, and the majority of them sought shelter with family or friends. We did also have rescues off of, as we came upon cars, with motor restrained on rooftops, we were able to securely get those people to dry ground," Bryan Crotzer, assistant fire chief with the Omaha Fire Department, said.

City staff said falling leaves this time of year also slowed drainage in some areas. Officials say the flooded areas could take about a week to fully dry out.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Flooding damages homes, closes roads across Omaha

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Flooding damages homes, closes roads across Omaha

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.