Flooding near Nebraska Medicine in Bellevue blocks main route, forces ambulances through a neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. — Flooding across Omaha has turned the intersection of Highway 370 and 25th Street in Bellevue into what looks like a lake, cutting off primary access to Nebraska Medicine during the morning rush hour.

The flooding, brought on by remnants of Pacific Hurricane Polo, is compounding the morning rush. With schools in session, traffic backed up and ambulances responding to emergencies, the only way to reach the hospital is through a neighborhood.

Watch semi-truck jackknife during historic Nebraska storm

Watch semi-truck jackknife during historic Nebraska storm

As the community waits for floodwaters to recede, access problems near the hospital in Bellevue remain a challenge to solve.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until 1 p.m.



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