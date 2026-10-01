Hurricane Polo floods Omaha, strands cars and jackknifes semi on I-80

OMAHA, Neb. — Standing water and stranded cars blanketed the Omaha, Nebraska, metro area early Thursday morning as the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Polo moved through, flooding streets and creeks and sending first responders into action.

Near Harrison Street, KMTV crews counted seven cars left abandoned around 2 a.m. Near Papillion Creek, baseball fields and roads were left underwater as first responder crews took action near Millard Ave.

On I-80, a semi truck jackknifed during the rain.

The remnants of Hurricane Polo, which made landfall in the California Baja a few days ago, officially reached Omaha overnight. KMTV meteorologist Tim Schmidt said it is extremely rare for a Pacific tropical cyclone to impact Nebraska.

Historic rain falls in Nebraska

Schimdt said the rain amounts were "impressive and historic," with four to seven inches falling in just two to three hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the remnants of Polo move across the central U.S.

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