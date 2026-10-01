Morning school bus routes in Omaha impacted by flooding from Hurricane Polo

OMAHA, Neb. — Overnight rain and flooding from Pacific Hurricane Polo are impacting morning school bus routes, according to information Omaha Public Schools sent to parents Thursday morning.

The school system said that access to some bus lots is limited at this time.

Many routes are expected to be delayed, and some may not be available at all Thursday, per OPS.

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Families can use the Zum app to check on their student's bus.

School will proceed as scheduled Thursday. OPS recommends that families bring their student to school if possible.

"Please leave additional time and take extra care on area roads because of the current conditions," the message advised. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work to resume normal operations as safely and quickly as possible."



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