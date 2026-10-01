Flood Warning issued in Omaha into Thursday afternoon

3 Things to Know



Flood Warning until Thursday 1PM

until Thursday 1PM Lingering AM drizzle

Dry and fall-like this weekend!

Forecast

Heavy rainfall from those overnight thunderstorms have prompted a Flood Warning. This is expected to lift by Thursday afternoon, and it's important you have a plan in place for your morning commute. Turn around, don't drown if you see puddling on roadways. Additionally, rivers will continue to swell throughout the morning - farms are likely to be impacted as well.

The record for most rainfall set in the month of September is 13.75", set in 1965. While we didn't beat that record, we placed second overall for 2026. In the month of September, thanks to that extra push from those storms last night, we received 11.92" of rainfall.

We still do have a couple of showers lingering for our Thursday morning, plus you add the fog some areas are seeing on top of it - that's why it's important to take your morning commute super slow this morning! This rain will begin to slowly exit the region Thursday morning, but it may take until the afternoon for the rain to officially clear out from southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Tonight our clouds will finally start to clear out of the area! Temps are also expected to drop, most will see the lower 50s, and some will see the upper 40s for overnight lows!

Friday (and the weekend) starts a much-needed pattern of drier weather for the Omaha region. We should see several days of sunshine and our temps look to remain fall-like, in the 60s through the weekend and early next week. Frost does not appear likely next week. Omaha's average first frost is around October 6.

So far, we keep with even more dry time into next week, though temperatures look to climb just a tad. We can expect highs to range from upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Flood Warning

AM Rain

High: 67

Wind: N 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds Clearing

Cooler

Low: 48

Wind: SE 8-15

FRIDAY

Sunnier!

Pleasant

High: 65

Wind: SE 10-15

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