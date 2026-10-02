Bellevue resident recalls shocking aftermath of Wednesday night flooding

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County crews were out early Thursday morning clearing rising flood waters and debris from the roads following the aftermath of Wednesday night's flash flooding.

"When I got to work the whole parking lot was flooded," recalled Bellevue resident Darcy Brewer.

Staff at a local Bellevue business say they were shocked when they showed up to work Thursday morning.

"When I got here it was just right underneath the bridge and you could probably just reach out and just touch the water," Brewer said.

The aftermath of the flash flooding uprooted trees and flooded entire roadways, with Sarpy Co. officials closing down several road in the area as well.

"People were using chainsaws trying to get it off of the rails of the bridge because they were stuck in between and they were big trees that were uprooted," Brewer said.

Brewer works at a business that overlooks the south 36th street bridge and the Papillion creek. Brewer says she has never seen flooding like this before.

"This is the worst I've seen. There was a little fish that just swam right over into the ditch and into the other side of the road," she said.

"There were people taking pictures and walking on the bridge. There had to be probably a hundred people that came through here," Brewer recalled.

The City of Bellevue's Parks and Recreations Department says several city parks and trails are closed to the public until further notice. Included are Banner Park, Faulkland Park and Aspen Park, along with the trailhead and trails near Culver’s and along the Papio Creek.

Officials say closures will allow floodwaters to safely recede and give city crews the space they need to assess areas, remove debris and begin the cleanup process.

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