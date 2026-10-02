OMAHA, Neb. — Papillion Creek rose several feet and moved quickly through an RV and mobile home park in Millard, where a man says he believes he rescued about 10 neighbors during a flash flood — including a woman he says is very sick and families with young children.

Mynor Miranda arrived home from a soccer game around 11 p.m. with his family to find one entrance to his neighborhood already flooded. He alerted the park's manager about what he was seeing. When she came out with a flashlight and pointed it toward the creek, Miranda knew the situation was serious.

"I saw the creek and it was already out," Miranda said.

WATCH: 'God was with me,' says man who rescued 10 neighbors during Papillion Creek flooding

'God was with me,' says man who rescued 10 neighbors during Papillion Creek flooding

Miranda got back into his truck and drove through the neighborhood, alerting residents and knocking on doors. At a nearby mobile home, he found a woman struggling to get out on her own.

"I gotta help cause, you know, we cannot leave nobody behind us," Miranda said.

He helped the woman into her Jeep. On his way out, he spotted a neighbor with two young children.

Miranda described how quickly the water rose. He said that by around 11 p.m. the water had risen to around his chest. But just 10 minutes later, the water was up to his neck, he said.

"So we were running, I was running here — but I was swimming, not walking anymore," Miranda said.

Miranda, who also got his own family to safety, believes he evacuated about 10 people before first responders arrived.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Flash flooding damages homes in Nebraska and Iowa

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Flash flooding damages homes in Nebraska and Iowa

Miranda spoke about his faith.

"I go to church, so I always pray for everybody here," Miranda said. "I know God was with me — swimming and all this. Because this was dangerous. This was not a joke."

Miranda said he felt covered by angels. A neighbor described him as a hero.

Mud from the flood spread into streets and inside homes. Miranda says a dumpster is being brought in for the cleanup effort, and he plans to help — but says his community is still processing the events of that night.

"Material costs money. But nobody died here. That is the most important thing," Miranda said.



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