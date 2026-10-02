Connect with OPA and Film Streams this month, and don't spend a penny doing it

OMAHA, Neb. — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light.

This October brings two no-cost movie screenings, as OPA partners with Film Streams.

Sonny's Builders District will host Film Streams on the Green for Death Becomes Her (with a chance to win tickets to the Broadway show) on October 12.

Then, on October 26, The Witches plays — and that's it for the season!



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