Another Day, Another Storm Chance

Thursday brings more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s with the help of 30 mph wind gusts. Closer towards lunchtime, places south of I-80 could start to see some scattered rain and storms. As this system moves to the north, it could easily bring those of us closer to the I-80 corridor a wet evening commute. Like recent days, most of us stay dry.

This evening brings more spotty storm chances with mostly cloudy skies. A couple of the stronger storms could make a few pockets of hail and strong winds, but the greater severe weather threat will be towards central Nebraska. Lows reach into the lower 60s by early morning.

We keep the low to mid 80s around on Friday. The first-half of the day will be nice and dry with decreasing clouds. However, the late afternoon becomes a lot more active. This will be our best chance for rain all week. The scattered storms linger into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could reach severe levels with pockets of large hail and strong winds being the main concerns.

Early Saturday morning has a small chance of seeing some leftover showers and storms, but most of the day will be dry. Highs stay in the low 80s with late-day sun expected.

Mother's Day will be mostly cloudy as we dodge a few spotty showers. It will also be cooler and less muggy with highs in the low 70s.

The forecast is a lot drier early next week. We stay in the low 70s Monday with partly cloudy skies, then warm closer to 80 heading into midweek.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Late

Breezy

High: 83

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 82

