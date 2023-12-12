Another December Warm-Up is in Sight, Find out how warm we go:

Despite the radar showing snowfall over eastern Nebraska, dry air prevents much of this from reaching the ground. Nevertheless, a few snowflakes are possible this evening, but no impacts are expected. Lows tonight are in the mid 20s.
The warming trend returns Wednesday, and the sunshine will be back. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
Thursday looks to be slightly warmer, too. We'll see clouds return by the afternoon with highs near 50.
A cold front will move through Omaha into Friday night, but the latest trends in data continue to show rain will dodge Omaha both to the north and south, likely leaving Omaha dry. However, scattered rain showers are possible for those in western Iowa into southeast Nebraska.
It'll be a cooler weekend, but still slightly above average for temperature. Skies will be mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday and we'll reach the mid 40s for highs.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Evening Flurries
Low: 24
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Above Average
High: 47
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Above Average
High: 50
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance
High: 48
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)
Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.