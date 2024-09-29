Another hot day before a cold front brings wind and an elevated fire risk

Another summer-like day is in store for Monday with highs rising into the upper 80s with lots of sunshine and a breeze. The hot weather, low humidity, and the 20-30 mph winds in the afternoon will create conditions ripe for fires in northeast Nebraska. Everyone should hold off on outdoor burning as any fire that starts could spread quickly.
The front will bring in a blast of cooler weather for Tuesday with highs dropping into the low 70s and lots of sun.
The cooler weather is short-lived, we warm back into the low 80s on Wednesday under a southerly breeze, and mid 80s on Thursday.
A second cold front Friday brings temperatures back into the 70s for a day before warmer weather once again takes hold into the weekend.
Through the next 7 days, no rain is expected.
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 71
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
Breezy
High: 82
