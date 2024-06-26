Another Round of Rain Returns Thursday & Friday

Missouri River Flooding: Flood waters from South Dakota, Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are traveling south down the Missouri River, pushing it out of its banks along the entire stretch of river between Nebraska, Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go, what could flood and close, and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

Forecast: IT will be a cool and comfortable summer evening with clear skies and lows in the mid 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase as we start Thursday morning, and a few scattered rain showers will start to push west into eastern Nebraska in the afternoon, then push into western Iowa by the end of the afternoon. This helps keep us even cooler, near 80 degrees. Another more likely wave of scattered storms will arrive Thursday night and continue into the overnight hours. A couple of these storms could come with some hail and strong wind, but most of them should stay below severe levels.

We get a lot of dry time Friday as stronger wind blows the heat and humidity back into the region. If you're saving a spot at Memorial Park for the concert and fireworks, make sure you weigh down your blanket so it doesn't blow away. We will warm in the upper 80s in the afternoon. Storms may be come possible heading into Friday evening and Friday night, but the best chance for theses storms will be south of Omaha. Once again, gusty winds and some hail may be possible.

The weekend will be more comfortable with lower heat and humidity. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, and it will be closer to 80 on Sunday with a couple of clouds. We may have to dodge a couple spotty showers Sunday night, but a lot of us stay dry.

Rain becomes likely again Monday as we heat back up into the mid 80s with breezy winds.

Tuesday will be warm and dry for now. We'll be flirting with 90 again Tuesday with more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Average

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Likely

High: 79

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Windy

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.